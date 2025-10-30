Drone captures stunning “sea of fog” on Dürtmen Mountain, Samsun

A 'sea of fog' formed on Dürtmen Mountain, at an altitude of 1,650 meters in Samsun's Alaçam district, was captured by drone footage. Located 33 kilometers from Alaçam district center, Dürtmen Mountain stands out for its natural beauty. Visitors can drive partway up the mountain and then reach the summit on foot. The dense morning fog created a stunning visual, with its intensity resembling a sea, and was filmed by drone. Alaçam Mayor Ramazan Özdemir told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Dürtmen Mountain is one of the highest points in the district. He said, 'Here we encounter Alaçam's foggy scenery. Our district has a unique beauty in every season. In summer, it is known for its sea and Dürtmen Plateau, while in transitional seasons, its foggy landscapes make it a natural wonder.'