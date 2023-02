'Don't give up hope': Quake survivors become beacons of hope

Firefighters from the Antalya province working to rescue those trapped in the Kahramanmaras province's Dulkadiroglu district-near the Pazarcik district where the first of two destructive earthquakes was centered-constantly reassured a young man as they pulled the bricks and cement away to get him out, who wrote the words, "Don't give up hope," on the surrounding rubble.

Published 09.02.2023 18:49





