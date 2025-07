Domestic meteor missile incoming: GÖKBORA development underway

Step by step advancing into the league of global missile powers, Türkiye has initiated the development of the GÖKBORA missile. The system, to be developed in cooperation between ASELSAN and ROKETSAN, will be compatible with the stealth capabilities of the KAAN and KIZILELMA aircraft.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 25.07.2025 09:26 Share This Album





Subscribe