Produced by BMC Power, 97 TUNA engines were delivered to the armored vehicle manufacturer BMC Defense throughout the year. The TUNA engines were installed in the VURAN 4x4 vehicles. Fifty of these domestically powered VURAN vehicles will be put into service by the Land Forces Command as acceptance activities begin. Following this delivery, 40 vehicles will be delivered to the Gendarmerie General Command. Seven of the engines will also be provided to users as spares.