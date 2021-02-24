 Contact Us

Diyarbakır's unique tastes to be introduced to world

$642,000 Gastro Innovation Center to be constructed in Sur district of Diyarbakır province.

Published 24.02.2021 23:47
A historic building in eastern Turkey will be turned into a learning institution that will introduce the world to the rich food culture of a southeastern Turkish province.
