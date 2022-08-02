 Contact Us

Diyarbakır mothers' sit-in protests and child soldiers of the PKK

The sit-in protests began when Hacire Akar staged a protest outside of the Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) Diyarbakir office on September 3, 2019.

Published 02.08.2022 10:52
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 11
The protests have immediately spread from Diyarbakır to Van, Muş, Şırnak, Hakkari, Izmir, and Berlin. It has been 1057 days since then and while 303 families have joined in the sit-in protest so far, 37 mothers have reunited with their children. For many years, child soldiers have been forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist organization.
Blaundus ancient city in Türkiye welcomes night photography enthusiasts
Türkiye carries its success in UAVs to unmanned land vehicles
Test production of first Turkish electric car Togg begins
Istanbul becomes part of Time Magazine's list of greatest places
UNESCO’s designation draws visitors to Arslantepe Mound