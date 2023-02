Debris area buildings destroyed in earthquake are collected rising

Following the earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 -based earthquakes based in Pazarcık and Elbistan districts, the debris removal works in the city are continuing, especially in the two major streets of the city. Truck and construction machinery operators from many cities of Türkiye are participating in the works.

