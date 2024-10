Crescent visible alongside Galata Tower and Çamlıca Mosque in Istanbul

The crescent moon was spotted alongside the iconic Galata Tower and Çamlıca Mosque in Istanbul, creating a picturesque scene that captivated residents and visitors alike. The sighting highlights the beauty of the city's skyline during this celestial event.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 28.10.2024 09:07





