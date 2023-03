Container cities to host 10,000 quake-hit families in Adiyaman

"By the end of March, we will start hosting nearly 10,000 families in container cities (in Adiyaman). We will have completed this by April," the country's transport and infrastructure minister Adil Karaismailoglu told Anadolu's Editors' Desk held in a container city in Adiyaman on Thursday.

