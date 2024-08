Osman Ghazi laid the foundations of the Ottoman Empire with his experience in statecraft and sense of justice inherited from his father Ertuğrul Ghazi, and his spiritual education from his father-in-law Sheikh Edebali. As a ruler, he valued fairness and justice. Known for his adventurous, generous, and courageous personality and contentment, Osman Ghazi founded the longest-lasting state based on a single dynasty over a vast geography.