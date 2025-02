The SG helicopters in the Coast Guard's inventory are used in many tasks, including "ensuring the safety of life and property at sea, conducting search and rescue and medical evacuation missions, monitoring fishing activities, preventing all forms of smuggling and irregular migration, joint operations with other law enforcement units such as the Gendarmerie General Command and the General Directorate of Security, and preventing marine pollution." These helicopters and their personnel, known as the "eyes in the sky" of the Coast Guard, serve the nation without regard to time.