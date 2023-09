Cleared of terrorism, oil exploration expected in Gabar and Cudi

Following the series of oil announcements in Şırnak, including Gabar and Cudi, oil exploration activities have now commenced on the Faraşin Plateau, situated at an elevation of 2,600 meters, which was previously occupied by PKK terrorist camps.

Published 06.09.2023 12:59





