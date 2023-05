CHP municipality sends eviction notice to quake victims

Türkiye swiftly mobilized to assist the survivors of the catastrophic earthquake, considered one of the most devastating disasters in recent history. The Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality was one of the organizations that provided shelter to those affected by the earthquake. Unfortunately, following the May 14 election, the earthquake victims received notifications to vacate the hotels they were staying in.

A News / Turkey Published 17.05.2023 12:20





