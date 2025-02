Çengilli Village's 11th-century church highlights Kars' rich history

Çengilli Village in Kars' Kağızman district is known for its rich history and culture, with the 11th-century Çangli Church made of black volcanic stones. The church's Georgian inscription from 1030 offers valuable insight into the region's past.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 26.02.2025 12:25 Share This Album





Subscribe