Cappadocia's Museum Hotel in global top 50

Museum Hotel in Türkiye's picturesque Cappadocia region entered Robb Report's prestigious list of the world's top 50 luxury hotels.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 25.07.2023 08:36
The hotel, the only one from Türkiye to have entered the list, secured its place among the few finest hotels worldwide.
