 Contact Us

Canola fields in Istanbul paint city center in yellow

The fairy-tale beauty of vast canola fields, which are grown intensively in the Thrace region, fascinates people in the middle of the city in Istanbul.

A News / Turkey
Published 16.05.2023 13:21
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
Canola fields, which are intensively grown in Kırklareli, Edirne and Tekirdağ provinces and called 'golden yellow', were viewed from the air in the middle of the city in Avcılar, Istanbul.
President Erdoğan with clear lead among Turks living in Germany
Martyrs' cemetery found in Çanakkale after 108 years
Konya: the city in the heart of Anatolia
Erdoğan dominates presidential race in most of Türkiye's quake-hit region
Turkish man comes to use vote with a janissary outfit and a horse