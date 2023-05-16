Canola fields in Istanbul paint city center in yellow

Canola fields, which are intensively grown in Kırklareli, Edirne and Tekirdağ provinces and called 'golden yellow', were viewed from the air in the middle of the city in Avcılar, Istanbul. The giant canola field in the city, where hundreds of thousands of vehicles pass by every day, immediately draws attention with its yellow and green tones. Many citizens who see the vast yellow fields get out of their cars and take pictures. It is known that many professional and amateur photographers travel to the Thrace region to shoot canola fields. The giant size of the canola field seen in the city center surprises some citizens. The unique beauty of the fields, which is rarely seen in the city center, creates fairy-tale landscapes with aerial images.