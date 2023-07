Bullet holes in Marmaris hotel a reminder of failed coup attempt | Marmaris hotel still bears scars of 2016 coup attempt

The 5-star Turban Grand Yazıcı Hotel, which was raided by FETÖ member soldiers during the July 15 coup attempt in Muğla's Marmaris district, bears the traces of that night. The room used by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as his office and the room where the martyred guard Mehmet Çetin stayed are kept closed and preserved as they were that night.

