Brown bears of Mount Nemrut attract visitors attention

Nemrut Crater, located at an altitude of 2,250 meters in Tatvan district of Bitlis, has received the "Excellence Award" as part of the European Destinations of Excellence Project. The crater stands out not only for its hot and cold lakes, ice cave, fumarole, ice cave, lava remnants, and rich endemic vegetation but also for its biodiversity, including brown bears.

Published 08.09.2023 10:56 Share This Album





Subscribe