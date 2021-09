'Box seats' for elite found at ancient Pergamon amphitheater

Private seating areas with names engraved on them have been found at an 1,800-year-old amphitheater in the ancient city of Pergamon in Turkey's western Izmir province. Excavations have been ongoing at the Pergamon amphitheater-an attraction in the world of archaeology due to its resemblance to Rome's iconic Colosseum-since 2018.

