Bittersweet holiday rush of quake victims in Türkiye’s Malatya

The rush for the Eid al-Fitr in Türkiye's Malatya is not very joyful this year due to the earthquakes that caused destruction in the city. A small number of shopkeepers continue their activities in container workplaces in the city center.

Published 18.04.2023 13:34





