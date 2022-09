Biggest warship of Türkiye TCG Anadolu to be delivered by end of year

The last tests are being carried out in the project that was initiated in 2015 with the command of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as the biggest warship of Türkiye TCG Anadolu is planned to be delivered to the Turkish Naval Force by the end of the year.

Published 17.09.2022 19:12





