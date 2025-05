Bayraktar TB3 drones shine in DENİZKURDU-II/2025 exercise

The DENİZKURDU-II/2025 naval exercise concluded its Distinguished Observer Day with a series of operations in the Black Sea, Sea of Marmara, Aegean, and Eastern Mediterranean. Notably, the exercise featured successful missions by the Bayraktar TB3 drones, marking their first official participation in a military drill from the TCG Anadolu ship.

