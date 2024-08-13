Bayraktar KIZILELMA successfully completes another test

The unmanned fighter jet KIZILELMA PT-3 successfully completed another test. Selçuk Bayraktar, Chairman of the Board of Baykar, shared the test footage on his social media account on Tuesday. Previously, the test of KIZILELMA PT-3's new afterburner engine and its first taxi test had been shared. The unmanned fighter jet Bayraktar KIZILELMA, for which a budget of 1 billion dollars has been allocated for its development, continues to undergo various tests. The third prototype of Bayraktar KIZILELMA has undergone both design and structural changes. In the latest developments, a new engine configuration has been introduced in PT-3. This engine features afterburner capability and supersonic flight capability. Notably, the engine allows for a 5-hour flight endurance, as well as takeoff and landing capabilities from short-runway aircraft carriers. The tests for PT-3 are being conducted in Tekirdağ Çorlu. The aircraft, equipped with the AI-322F type engine, which is more powerful and features an afterburner system compared to the earlier prototypes, is also expected to make its first flight soon.