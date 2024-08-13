 Contact Us

Bayraktar KIZILELMA successfully completes another test

Türkiye's domestically produced and national unmanned fighter jet KIZILELMA PT-3 successfully completed another test on Tuesday.

Published 13.08.2024 16:06
