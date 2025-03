The Bayraktar AKINCI UAV, developed indigenously by Baykar, has successfully completed 100,000 flight hours. As part of the AKINCI Project, led by the Presidency of Defense Industries, the Bayraktar AKINCI UAV has now surpassed another significant milestone in Turkish aviation history.

The Bayraktar AKINCI, which has export agreements with 11 countries, continues to operate effectively in various parts of the world. It played a critical role in search-and-rescue operations after the crash of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation on May 19, 2024. Despite challenging weather conditions, including dense fog and mountainous terrain, the AKINCI UAV successfully located the wreckage by flying at low altitudes and delivering coordinates to Iranian authorities.