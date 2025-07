During the test, Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV took off carrying two KEMANKEŞ 1 missiles, coordinated by flight training and test centers in Çorlu and Keşan. The missile's cruise, dive, and firing capabilities were once again evaluated, with KEMANKEŞ 1 striking designated ground targets with full precision using Baykar's AI-assisted targeting system. A Bayraktar TB2 drone captured footage of the successful test.