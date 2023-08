Atatürk's handwritten notes are coming to light

In the Atatürk Collection, which has been transferred from the Archives of the General Directorate of Administrative Services of the Ministry of National Defense and the Department of Military History to the Presidential State Archives, the handwritten notes of the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk attracts great attention.

Published 29.08.2023 10:15





