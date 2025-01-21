 Contact Us

At least 10 killed in ski resort hotel fire in northern Türkiye

A fire broke out on Tuesday at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in Türkiye's Bolu. The blaze claimed the lives of 10 people and left 32 others injured.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 21.01.2025 09:59
