Archeologists unearth altar site for Greek goddess in western Turkey

Archeologists in western Turkey have discovered an altar side for the Greek goddess Demeter during excavations of the ancient Roman city of Blaundus. Blaundus, also known as Blaundos, was first built by Macedonians that came to Anatolia, present-day Turkey, following the military campaign of Alexander the Great. The ruins of the ancient city, located in what is now the Ulubey district of Uşak province, were later occupied by the Romans. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Birol Can, an archeology professor at Uşak University, said that the altar site was discovered in the courtyard of the temple of the goddess Demeter, which symbolizes agriculture, grain, and harvest in mythology. 'It has at least two steps, measuring approximately 5x4 meters,' Can said. 'We do not have much data on its superstructure.' 'Thanks to its foundations, we are able to deduce its plan. Again during the work, a piece of an altar table, which we think was located on this altar, was found,' he added. Altars, Can said, are one of the structures that people who come to the site for worshipping have direct contact with, adding that people who come here do not enter the temple but the courtyard. 'If they are going to sacrifice or make any offering, they do it in front of this altar. Therefore, the altar is a structure from the same period, the same age as the temple,' he added. The Temple of Demeter was highly respected at that time, Can said, and they plan to continue the work in the region next year and complete the restoration work. He also said that the team discovered cisterns dating back to the Byzantine period during the excavations.