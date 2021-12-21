 Contact Us

Archeologists unearth altar site for Greek goddess in western Turkey

Archeologists in western Turkey have discovered an altar side for the Greek goddess Demeter during excavations of the ancient Roman city of Blaundus.

Published 21.12.2021 14:48
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
Archeologists in western Turkey have discovered an altar side for the Greek goddess Demeter during excavations of the ancient Roman city of Blaundus.
Frozen Lake Çıldır in eastern Turkey attracts visitors
1,600-year-old weaving workshop unearthed in southeastern Turkey
Archeologists discover 1,600-year-old steelyard weight during Karabük excavations
3,250-year-old seal belonging to Hittite prince discovered in Turkey's southern Hatay province
Turkey’s Erdoğan installs final deck of 1915 Çanakkale Bridge