Antalyas ancient sites shine with night museum tours

Nighttime visits to Antalya's ancient sites and museums have increased thanks to the 'night museum' initiative, which includes lighting and extended evening hours. With over 9 million foreign tourists visiting Antalya this year, investments by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism—under the 'Heritage for the Future' project—have enhanced cultural tourism by adding lighting, pathways, and environmental improvements at archaeological sites. Sites such as Side, Aspendos, Patara, and Alanya Castle are now open at night, offering visitors a cooler, more atmospheric experience, especially as daytime heat pushes tourism into the evening hours. Culture and Tourism Director Candemir Zoroğlu said visitor numbers rose 17% compared to last year, reaching 1.3 million, largely thanks to the nighttime opening. Local businesses have also benefited from the increase in evening foot traffic. Tourists like Filiz Akın, visiting Side, praised the illuminated ruins for their magical atmosphere. The night museum program will run through October 1.