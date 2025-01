Antalya uncovers 886 artifacts in 2024 archaeological excavations

In Antalya, 886 historical artifacts uncovered during 2024 archaeological excavations have been added to museum inventories, with significant findings including rare glass decoration panels and ancient altars. Ongoing projects in ancient cities like Side and Phaselis aim to preserve and promote the region's rich cultural heritage.

