ANKA plays significant role in fight against terrorism

Following the treacherous terrorist attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in the capital Ankara, the PKK terrorist organization is being met with a proportional response. The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Turkish Armed Forces are giving no respite to terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria. In these operations, TAI-developed ANKA unmanned aerial vehicles are taking a prominent role.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 28.10.2024 13:24
The initiative to develop Türkiye's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was launched in 2004. Design and production efforts began in 2007. ANKA rolled out of the hangar and took its first flight in 2010, entering the inventory in 2017.
