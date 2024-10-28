ANKA plays significant role in fight against terrorism

Following the treacherous terrorist attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in the capital Ankara, the PKK terrorist organization is being met with a proportional response. The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Turkish Armed Forces are giving no respite to terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria. In these operations, TAI-developed ANKA unmanned aerial vehicles are taking a prominent role.

