Ancient City Remains Discovered in Van with inscriptions and tower

In the ancient city remains, covering an area of approximately 270 hectares with a grid plan, on Zernaki Hill in the Erciş district of Van, three inscriptions, an oval-shaped castle tower, and drainage channels used for water discharge in the city walls have been uncovered. Excavation work in the area is ongoing.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 14.11.2024 15:53





