Advanced technology used to prevent illegal crossings from Türkiye-Iran border

At the Ağrı section of the Türkiye-Iran border, an integrated border security system has been implemented, incorporating state-of-the-art technology such as electro-optical towers, night vision thermal cameras, a sophisticated lighting system, and seismic sensors. These advanced tools work together to ensure the highest level of border surveillance and security.

A News / Turkey Published 27.05.2023 15:10





