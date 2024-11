Adana hosts thrilling 13th Costumed Paragliding Festival with 250 athletes

The 13th Costumed Paragliding Festival in Adana kicked off with around 250 athletes participating, showcasing thrilling jumps and wingsuit performances. Attendees, including children in costumes, joined in the excitement, with one young participant expressing his dream to pursue the sport in the future.

Published 04.11.2024 15:14





