A Turk in space: Alper Gezeravcı

Türkiye's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, continues his work on the International Space Station.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 27.01.2024 13:47
Gezeravcı made the following statements in the photo he shared on his social media account: ''As the first astronaut of Türkiye, being a part of this exciting journey that started from a village in Silifke, Mersin and reached the sky is a source of great pride and honor for me.''
