A sarcophagus found during a natural gas excavation in Denizli

During the natural gas excavation in Cevherpaşa Neigborhood, Yaşam Sokak, the bucket of the excavator got stuck on a sarcophagus lid. The excavation work was halted. The sarcophagus, which is considered to have historical significance, has been put in protection. Kale Municipality Mayor Mehmet Salih Sağınç stated in his statement that they had taken necessary measures in the area and emphasized that they would protect the historical values. Sağınç, reminding that the ancient city of Tabea was located in the region, stated that the examination by the experts from the Dictatorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums would clarify the historical features of the sarcophagus.