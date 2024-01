A father from Şırnak spends whole day breaking stones to cover education expenses of his nine children

Previously engaged in agricultural work in the village, Tuzan has been making a living for the past 6 years by finding stones in the local fields in the district, breaking and shaping them, and then paving them on walls, gardens, and roads.

