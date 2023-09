A dark stain on Turkish Democracy: September 12, 1980

Türkiye experienced one of the most significant coups against democracy on September 12, 1980. The coup's legacy, the 1982 Constitution, hindered the development of democracy in Türkiye over the past 41 years. During this period, 19 constitutional amendment packages were accepted, resulting in a total of 184 changes.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 12.09.2023 11:53 Share This Album





Subscribe