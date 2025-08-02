6 new graves unearthed at Vans Seljuk Cemetery

Associate Professor Ercan Çalış told reporters that important findings were obtained during the excavations and that they identified nearly 1,000 tombstones in the area. "Our inclusion in the 'Heritage for the Future' project this year has increased our work capacity even further. The work is continuing intensively. This year, 50 tombstones have been intervened on. We completed the ground blocking for 40 of them and lichen cleaning for 10. We unearthed 6 tombstones that were completely buried and did not have a plot number, bringing them to light after about 700-750 years."