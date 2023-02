6 die as southern Türkiye hit by fresh earthquake

As many as 90 aftershocks have been recorded since Monday's magnitude 6.4 quake, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). The recent tremor hit Hatay's Defne district at around 8.04 p.m. local time (1704GMT). It was followed by a magnitude 5.8 aftershock three minutes later, with the epicenter in Hatay's Samandag district.

Published 21.02.2023 11:02 Share This Album





Subscribe