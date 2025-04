57th regiment Loyalty March commemorates Gallipoli Campaign

The "57th Regiment Loyalty March" marking the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign concluded with a 5-kilometer walk from Kocadere Village to Conkbayırı. Around 3,000 participants, including officials and descendants of martyrs, honored the fallen soldiers with a gun salute and ceremony, led by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Safa Koçoğlu.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 25.04.2025 11:27





