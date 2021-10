4,500-year-old jar unearthed in 9,000-year-old tumulus in southern Turkey

An ancient structure with a jar, numerous pots, and food fossils, dating back to some 4,500 years ago, were unearthed at the Yumuktepe Höyük (tumulus) in Turkey's southern coastal city of Mersin, the head of the research team has told Anadolu Agency.

Published 03.10.2021





