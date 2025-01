43rd Efes Selçuk Camel Wrestling Festival draws crowds in İzmir

The 43rd Efes Selçuk Camel Wrestling Festival took place in İzmir's Selçuk district, drawing 120 camels from across Turkey. Despite the cold, large crowds enjoyed the matches, local products, and folk music performances at the event, which celebrated the tradition of camel wrestling.

