2,200-year-old Roman fountain unearthed in northwestern Türkiye

"According to our initial findings, we learned that it was a magnificent fountain structure. We know of many cisterns in Assos, but this is the first time we've come across a monumental fountain structure," dig site head Nurettin Arslan told Anadolu Agency.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 15.08.2022 13:23





