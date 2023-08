22 dogs brought illegally found in hidden compartment in car

A total of 22 'Pomeranian' breed dogs, illegally brought into Türkiye from abroad, were seized at the Kapıkule Border Gate in Edirne. The dogs were found hidden under the front seats of a car and have been taken for treatment.

