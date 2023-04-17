Famous US filmmaker and owner of hotel chains, Liz Lambert, is signing off on an unprecedented project. This new project is building a hotel with 3D-printed materials, in the middle of the desert in the state of Texas. El Cosmico, a must-visit campground in Marfa for travelers worldwide, will expand the hotel with 3D printing materials on the same ground using innovative technology. El Cosmico is only 21 acres for now. But very soon, the 3D-printed expansion will nearly triple the space, transforming it into a 62-acre, with all the essentials for a summer vacation. El Cosmico will be built with materials to be produced with Icon's signature building system, the Vulcan printer, and the portable Magma mixing unit. The hotel is expected to open in 2024.