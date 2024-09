UAVs enhance firefighting, boost forest area

In Türkiye,Adana Forest Management's use of three UAVs has significantly boosted their firefighting efforts, contributing to a 2.58% increase in forest cover despite 1,500 wildfires over the past decade. The UAVs, operating from Adana Airport, effectively track and report heat sources, aiding in rapid response and strategic firefighting, which has proven crucial in managing and mitigating fire damage.

