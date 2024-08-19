 Contact Us

Türkiye to advance IT sector with new 5G and 6G initiatives

Türkiye is accelerating its IT sector advancements with new initiatives aimed at expanding 5G and 6G technology nationwide.

Agencies and A News / Technology
Published 19.08.2024 12:25
The rapid advancements in the IT sector are driving the need for fiber optics technology for fixed wireless, as well as a broader spectrum and new communication networks such as 5G and 6G for mobile broadband. Türkiye has taken new initiatives to address these needs.
