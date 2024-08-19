Türkiye to advance IT sector with new 5G and 6G initiatives

The rapid advancements in the IT sector are driving the need for fiber optics technology for fixed wireless, as well as a broader spectrum and new communication networks such as 5G and 6G for mobile broadband. Türkiye has taken new initiatives to address these needs. 5G technology, which has also been used in Türkiye's Istanbul Airport, is being used by various countries today. To make 5G technology available nationwide, Türkiye's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA) has set new goals, including promoting the IT industry in accordance with international guidelines. Türkiye also aims to promote local manufacturing of 5G/6G equipment and infrastructure by domestic designers, engineers, and workers to achieve technological independence while contributing to the local economy. Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that 5G technology is planned to be available in 2026. The ICTA has also started preparations for a tender next year for this technology. The widespread adoption of 5G will pave the way for next-generation applications that demand a broader bandwidth, further emphasizing the importance of integrating fixed and mobile infrastructures. To this end, Türkiye will oversee the establishment of communication infrastructures while drawing on past authorization experiences and keeping user needs and international developments in consideration. Also, to ensure that all phases of designing and producing 5G and 6G equipment are carried out by domestic contractors, ICTA will be partnering with public and private sector representatives. Additionally, ICTA will monitor national and international efforts towards 6G. Initiatives will be taken to provide widespread broadband services via low Earth orbit satellites within the framework of new regulations. In line with ICTA's goals, The Twelfth Development Plan of Türkiye also covers a wide range of issues such as global technology trends, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, big data, blockchain, 5G and 6G, 3D printing, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, electric vehicle technologies, renewable energy technologies, genome editing, biotechnology, and nanotechnology.