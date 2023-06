TAI unveils full-scale model of T925 Utility Helicopter at Paris Air Show for first time

As part of the Paris Air Show, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is proudly showcasing the full-scale model of the T925 Utility Helicopter for the first time. The helicopter, bearing the tail number "TC-925," is being exhibited alongside other impressive TAI products including ANKA, AKSUNGUR, T929 Attack Helicopter, and Unmanned Cargo Helicopter in the static area.

Agencies and A News / Technology Published 20.06.2023 14:28





