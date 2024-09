SOLOTÜRK dazzles audiences at Belgian airshow in Hechtel-Eksel

The Turkish Air Force's F-16 demonstration team, SOLOTÜRK, showcased an impressive aerial display in Hechtel-Eksel, Belgium. Performing alongside teams from countries including Belgium, Germany, and Canada, the event highlighted the skill and coordination of international military aviation teams, captivating spectators with breathtaking maneuvers.

Published 23.09.2024 16:08





